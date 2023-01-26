U.S. Postal Services Looks to Hire Hundreds in San Diego

The United States Postal Service is looking to hire hundreds of new letter carriers in San Diego County.

The USPS hosted its first-ever statewide hiring blitz at 77 post offices across California on Thursday. They’re looking to hire 2,400 people statewide and more than 300 in San Diego County.

“It’s not a job,” explained Carol Capone, a Human Resources Field Manager for the USPS. "That’s No. 1. It’s a career."

Capone said unlike other delivery services, the USPS doesn’t hire seasonal employees. They’re looking for people who want to retire with the U.S. Postal Service.

“The Postal Service has been around for over 200 years — we’re not going anywhere,” Capone said with a shrug.

Capone credited retirements and promotions for the need to hire hundreds of new employees.