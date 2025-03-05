United States

U.S. places tariffs on Mexico and Canada, adds additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods

Canada, Mexico and China announced that they’re placing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

By Kelvin Henry

On Tuesday, the United States placed 25% tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada, and placed an additional 10% tariff on imported goods from China.

The 25% tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada were announced in February, then temporarily paused for one month.

In a Truth Social Post on Feb. 27, President Trump announced that China, which already has tariffs in place on its products, “will likewise be charged an additional 10% tariff on that date.”

“We got to pay the price," shopper Oscar Hernandez told NBC 7 on Tuesday. "We got to pay 25 % higher. It’s going to affect us and our living."

The tariffs will impact goods that many people own and consume often.

“Fruits such as strawberries, avocados, some greens and tomatoes are produced in Mexico,” University of Southern California professor Shon Hiatt told NBC 7 on Tuesday. "We import the bulk percentage of those goods from Mexico. Autos ... the bulk of our auto manufacturing comes from Mexico."

Canada, Mexico and China announced that they're placing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

In addition to the tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada, Trump has announced global 25% tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel, which are set to take effect on March 12.

