U.S. Coast Guard interdicts 12 members aboard a sailing vessel near Point Loma

A U.S. Coast Guard patrol interdicted a dozen people aboard a vessel 12 miles west of Point Loma in San Diego Sunday.
Around 10:20 a.m Sunday, a Customs and Border Protection patrol aircraft and a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter sighted the 25-foot vessel, according to a press release.
"Coast Guard Cutter Petrel was notified and diverted, and at approximately 11:48 a.m. launched their small boat team members for the interdiction," the statement read.
All 12 members -- 11 men and one woman -- claiming Mexican nationality, were in custody, and en route to transfer to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol.
