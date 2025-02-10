COAST GUARD

U.S. Coast Guard interdicts 12 members aboard a sailing vessel near Point Loma

11 men and one woman, claiming Mexican nationality, were in custody, and en route to transfer to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol

By City News Service

A United States Coast Guard logo is displayed on a rescue boat on September 28, 2024, in San Diego.
Getty Images

A U.S. Coast Guard patrol interdicted a dozen people aboard a vessel 12 miles west of Point Loma in San Diego Sunday.

Around 10:20 a.m Sunday, a Customs and Border Protection patrol aircraft and a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter sighted the 25-foot vessel, according to a press release.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"Coast Guard Cutter Petrel was notified and diverted, and at approximately 11:48 a.m. launched their small boat team members for the interdiction," the statement read.

All 12 members -- 11 men and one woman -- claiming Mexican nationality, were in custody, and en route to transfer to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

COAST GUARDPoint Loma
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us