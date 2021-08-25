U.S. Attorney's Office Announces Indictment in ‘Significant' Fraud Case

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California held a news conference announcing an indictment in what officials called a "significant fraud case."

Eight people were indicted in a nationwide grandparent fraud scheme, accused of participating in a criminal enterprise that stole millions of dollars from more than 70 elderly victims in San Diego county and around the nation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At least 10 of the victims are from San Diego County, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The scammers fed victims fake stories that their grandchildren were in dire trouble and needed money fast, Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said.

Those in attendance included Arun Rao, deputy assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Branch; San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan; FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner; Oceanside Police Chief Fred Armijo; San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Jones of the Major Crimes Division; San Diego Police Assistant Chief Paul Connelly; and Roy Frank, Deputy Director of the San Diego County Law Enforcement Coordination Center.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.