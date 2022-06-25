Two Wounded in Gaslamp Quarter Shooting

Two women are in the hospital Saturday after being shot in the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego.

San Diego Police officers were called at 10:34 p.m. Friday to Fifth Avenue and F Street where witnesses said an argument began between two groups of people and one suspect shot at the other group, wounding one woman in the torso area and another in the hand, Officer Robert Heims said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. One woman is in serious condition, police said.

Detectives from the department's Central Division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information was asked to call 619-744-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.