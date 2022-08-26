stabbing

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

By City News Service

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.

Another woman attempted to stop the fight and was also stabbed several times in the arms, O'Brien said.

Both victims were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

Detectives from the department's Mid City Division will be investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-516-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

