Two teens arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing man to death in Mission Beach's Bonita Cove Park

Two teens have been arrested and are each facing a murder charge several days after allegedly beating and stabbing a man to death, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

One teen, identified by investigators as Daniel Martin, an 18-year-old man from El Cajon was arrested July 7 after officers stopped a vehicle he was in along Sea World Drive, near Interstate 5 and Mission Bay Drive.

The second teen, only identified as a 17-year-old, was arrested the afternoon of July 9 after detectives arranged for the teen to turn himself in at San Diego Police headquarters in Downtown, Shebloski added

San Diego Police Homicide investigators initially responded to the death of a man whose body was found in the sand near Mission Beach the morning of July 5.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

NBC 7 was at the scene reporting on post-Fourth of July beach cleanup when several transients alerted our crew of a possible body on the sand. An NBC 7 photojournalist called 911 after confirming there was an unresponsive individual at Bonita Cove Park.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) responded to the scene and declared the man, identified as 65-year-old Michael Shook of San Diego, dead upon their arrival.

An official cause of death has not been revealed however Shebloski noted the man had multiple stab wounds on his upper body. It is unclear how long the body had been there.

“At this point, all we know is there appears to be some type of confrontation that occurred somewhere in the overnight hours here at Bonita Cove Park," Lt. Stephen Shebloski said, adding the confrontation may have involved a group.

Homicide investigators arrived at the scene and learned that the victim was involved in a physical confrontation with a group of five to six men and women in their late teens to early twenties.

After the Fourth of July festivities in Mission Beach, a man was beaten, stabbed and killed during a fight with a group of young people, police said. NBC7's Aurora Solorio reports July 6, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.