Two Teenage Pedestrians Injured in Midway-Area Hit-and-Run

A predawn hit-and-run crash on a Midway-area thoroughfare left a pair of teenage pedestrians injured Thursday -- one gravely -- and a motorist under arrest.

The two 18-year-old men were walking on 2900 Rosecrans St. when a northbound Kia Forte driven by a 21-year-old woman struck them shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Following the crash, the 21-year-old got out of her car and ran off, Officer David O'Brien said. Patrol personnel found her a few blocks away and took her into custody on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run. The suspect's name was not immediately available.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital, where one was admitted with life-threatening trauma and the other treated for minor injuries, O'Brien said.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

