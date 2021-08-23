Two Teen Pedestrians Hit by Car: CVPD

A car hit two teenage pedestrians, leaving one in life-threatening conditions and the other with serious injuries Monday night, CVPD said.

Chula Vista police said two teenage girls were crossing Fourth Avenue, eastbound at the intersection of Park Way in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a car going northbound on Fourth Avenue. Police said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m.

Both pedestrians were transported to area trauma centers; one remains in critical condition and the other is stable, police said.

There is no word on where the girls were coming from or where they were going, police said. Police said one of the teens lived near Chula Vista High, but do not know if one of the teens or both attended the school.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60’s, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The cause of the collision has not been determined. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, CVPD said. The Chula Vista Police Traffic Bureau is continuing to investigate the collision.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.