Two Shot During Family Fight in Skyline

By Eric S. Page

Crime scene tape
San Diego police said two males were shot on Tuesday a little after 10 p.m.

After the shooting in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego, a woman was heard screaming that someone had shot her grandfather, while another person had yelled that their son was shot, police said.

The shooting in the 6900 block of Madrone Avenue took place after a family fight, according to law enforcement, who added that two vehicle left the area after the shots rang out.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

