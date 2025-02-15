Two sexually violent predators released to San Diego County residences

Two men classified as sexually violent predators have been conditionally released to separate San Diego County homes, sheriff's officials announced this week.

Alvin Ray Quarles, 62, has been placed at 1619 Zuni Trail in Borrego Springs, while Merle Wade Wakefield, 67, has been placed at 1138 Custer Road in Campo.

Both housing designations are temporary, as state hospital officials continue to grapple with finding fixed properties to house sexually violent predators for ongoing outpatient treatment.

Quarles, dubbed the "bolder-than-most" rapist for a series of attacks in the 1980s, served 25 years in state prison prior to his commitment to Coalinga State Hospital. Wakefield was convicted of lewd acts on a child in 1981 and rape by means of force, violence or fear in 1990.

While on conditional release, both men must abide by stringent conditions and will be monitored via GPS and security on a round-the-clock basis.

The men have been released on "transient status," as attempts to locate permanent housing for them have repeatedly fallen through.

Wakefield was released last fall to a home in Jacumba Hot Springs that was vacant because state hospital officials requested courts revoke the release of another SVP living at the home. However, a judge ruled against revoking that man's release and Wakefield was displaced from the Jacumba residence shortly after being housed there.

In the past four years, state hospital officials have proposed placing Wakefield at homes in Poway, Mount Helix and Borrego Springs, but each location was either rejected by a judge or later rescinded by state hospital officials.

Quarles was initially announced for release to the Campo home, but sheriff's officials announced this week that Wakefield will be placed there instead.

Another SVP, Alan Earl James, was placed in the Campo home last year, but state hospital officials have since requested that his outpatient release be revoked. A hearing in James' case is slated for Tuesday regarding the revocation request. If a judge rules against revoking James' release, Wakefield would be on the move again.

Judges have ordered Liberty Health Care, which operates the state's conditional release program for sexually violent predators, to continue searching for suitable fixed residences for each man. Sheriff's officials said neither man is wanted by the county law enforcement agency at this time.