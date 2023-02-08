Two San Diego Deputies Arrested After Off-Duty Fight at Bar in Ramona

Two off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputies were arrested after a fight at a bar in Ramona over the weekend, marking a third and fourth deputy arrest in the last month.

Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were taken into custody Feb. 4 just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The deputies were involved in an argument with another group which turned physical, and both were arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, the department said.

Heath has been with the department since 2012 and is assigned to the Vista Station. Kobs has been a deputy since 2005 and is currently assigned to the Special Enforcement Detail. Both are on paid administrative leave following their arrests, according to a department spokesperson.

"This incident occurred when the deputies were in an off-duty capacity. This type of incident is disappointing and was handled appropriately by responding deputies," the department said.

An Internal Affairs investigation will be launched, according to the SDSO. The department declined to comment further on the incident.

On Feb. 3, the department announced the arrest of Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, who is accused of bringing what investigators believed was cocaine, onto jail property. Wereski was suspended without pay and has since been bailed out.

Early last month, Cory Richey, a 15-year veteran of the department, was arrested for allegedly stealing prescription drugs from public drop-off boxes meant for people to safely surrender unwanted or expired medication. He was also suspended without pay and faces drug possession and burglary charges. He remains out of custody but with several stipulations and his next scheduled court appearance is in July.