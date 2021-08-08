Two San Diego Businesses Close to Avoid Spread of COVID

Bar One posted a message on Instagram announcing they are closed to “protect our staff and avoid super spreader crowds.”

NBC 7 contacted Cowboy Star in which a voicemail recording said “we have made the decision to close through this weekend as a safety precaution because we have had a COVID-19 exposure in the workplace and want to allow our team members to get tested and quarantine if necessary.”

“I think that’s really smart of them,” Cowboy Star Patron Carmen Gonzales said.

Both closures come at a time where COVID cases are surging around the county and country.

Less than a mile away from Bar One, the Crssd Music Festival saw one of the largest event crowds since the pandemic began and public health experts are concerned about the possibility of COVID spread.

“I honestly think it’s completely up to the bar and the businesses decision and I feel like if it makes the employees feel safer COVID is definitely out there still so whatever decision they want to make to make them feel safer is the right decision,” Andrea Escobar said.

Cowboy Star will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Bar One has not announced a specific date of when they will reopen.