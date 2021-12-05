Two People Shot, Killed in Imperial Beach, Gunman Sought: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff's are looking for a gunman who shot and killed two people inside a home in Imperial Beach Saturday.

At around 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to the 1300 block of Fern Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once deputies arrived they found a woman and a man shot inside the residence. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, SDSO said.

Sheriff's said the suspect fled the scene. No suspect description was released.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

