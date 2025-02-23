Two people found dead in Chula Vista townhome apartment

The Chula Vista Police Department are investigating the deaths of a 57-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, who were found dead in a townhome apartment Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances just before 2:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Paseo Carina in Chula Vista, police said. The caller, a resident of the same townhouse community, had concerns about a specific apartment including not seeing the residents for weeks.

When officers arrived, they conducted a welfare check of the apartment and located the deceased man and woman, believed to be the residents of the townhome, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department Crimes of Violence Unit responded and are actively investigating the incident.

The victims' identities are being withheld until proper notification of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.