Crime and Courts

Two people found dead in Chula Vista townhome apartment

A 57-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman are believed to be the residents of the townhome, according to authorities.

By Vanessa Gaeta-Muñoz

Chula Vista police car
NBC 7

The Chula Vista Police Department are investigating the deaths of a 57-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, who were found dead in a townhome apartment Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances just before 2:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Paseo Carina in Chula Vista, police said. The caller, a resident of the same townhouse community, had concerns about a specific apartment including not seeing the residents for weeks.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

When officers arrived, they conducted a welfare check of the apartment and located the deceased man and woman, believed to be the residents of the townhome, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department Crimes of Violence Unit responded and are actively investigating the incident.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The victims' identities are being withheld until proper notification of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsChula Vista
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us