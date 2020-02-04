Two New Ads to Promote San Diego as Great Place to Live and Work

San Diego is getting some serious time in the spotlight this week.

On Super Bowl Sunday, San Diego streets were made famous in a commercial promoting Saint Archer Brewing Company’s new beer.

And, on Tuesday, local groups announced two new campaigns that will feature San Diego as both a tourist destination and a great place to work.

The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) unveiled their new 30-second TV commercial that will be seen across the country, including Canada, the UK and China, according to the SDTA.

The TV spot uses the tourism authority’s famous tagline “Happiness is Calling” while showcasing San Diego beaches, Balboa Park and even the USS Midway Museum.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation released their marketing campaign video titled ‘Just Say No to Winter,’ to bring in new talent to San Diego.

The campaign will “target STEM talent experiencing harsh winters with the message that they can work for a world-class company and enjoy a superb quality of life in San Diego, year-round,” said a spokesperson for the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.

In the video, shots of cold snowy weather are juxtaposed next to sunny San Diego – asking viewers to “Say no to winter and say yes to a life full of possibility.” The video showcases careers available in San Diego, including those in technology, medicine and life sciences.

The San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation says they have partnered with the SDTA on their campaign, understanding that “before you are a resident of our region, you usually are a visitor,” according to a spokesperson for the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.