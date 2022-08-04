Eastlake

Two Men Plead Guilty in 17-Year-Old Boy's Shooting Death at Sunset View Park

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Caleb Beasley, according to police

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year.

Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with the March 11, 2021, death of Caleb Beasley, who was shot at Sunset View Park in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.

San Diego News

Granite Hills High School 9 hours ago

Granite Hills High School Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct Arrested Following Investigation

Scripps Ranch Aug 3

Family Member Reported Scripps Ranch Man, 87, Drowning in Nearly Empty Pool: SDPD

Chula Vista police said officers responded to the park at around 7:30 p.m. on reports of gunfire and found the victim on the ground, mortally wounded. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The investigation has shown the victim went to the park prior to the shooting with several acquaintances," CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said at the time. "While at the park, a physical fight took place between the group(s). After the fight, two subjects brandished handguns and began shooting the victim."

Martinez and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder, while Bradford was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder. Police said Bradford and the 16-year-old were arrested March 22 at a Spring Valley home. Three days later, Martinez turned himself in at Chula Vista police headquarters.

Deputy District Attorney Cherie Somerville said Martinez and Bradford both pleaded guilty on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter counts, and allegations of using a firearm. They are each expected to be sentenced to six years in state prison in October, the prosecutor said.

The status of the juvenile defendant's case was not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

EastlakeChula VistaHomicideCVPDSunset View Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us