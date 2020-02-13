Two Local Companies Join New Cohort of Techstars Anywhere

Two San Diego companies made the cut for Techstars Anywhere Accelerator.

San Diego based Sekr (The Vanlife App) and The Crafter’s Box were selected.

Techstars Anywhere is a mostly virtual accelerator with no requirement for relocation.

There were 10 total companies announced as part of the new 2020 cohort: Cabinet Health, The Crafter’s Box, Forecastr, MILKRUN, Pangian, Symba, Tot Squad, The Vanlife App by Sekr, Workfrom, and Xmetryx.

Instead, of sharing a home base, the cohort meets up together in San Diego, Boulder, CO, and New York, N.Y., over the course of the three months.

In addition, founders gain access to world-class mentors and the Techstars worldwide network from places including Orlando, Washington, D.C., San Diego, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Louisville.

Crafter’s Box offers crafting workshops in a box, paired with instructional videos from artists. Vanlife App connects road travelers to camping resources and the outdoor community.

Since the launch of Techstars Anywhere in 2017, 34 companies have participated in the program.

