Two La Jolla Locations Targeted By Federal Agents

A special agent with the FBI confirmed that federal investigators were sent to two locations in La Jolla on Thursday morning.

It's not yet known what prompted agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI to go to a home in the 1650 block of Nautilus Street and another site about five miles away in the 8700 block of Villa La Jolla Drive.

"I can confirm that FBI agents are assisting to conduct law enforcement activity at that location (Nautilus) in a matter led by HSI," FBI special agent Davene Butler told NBC 7 regarding the investigation.

It's believed that the Via La Jolla Drive location is connected with a business called Impex Trading, which lists that address on its website. Impex Trading is an "industry-leading global wholesale trader and distributor of pulses, grains, paprika, garlic and a variety of dried goods from around the world," according to the company's website.

