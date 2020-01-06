Rancho Bernardo

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash on Rancho Bernardo Road

By Rafael Avitabile

The scene of a crash on Rancho Bernardo Road on Jan. 6, 2019.
The scene of a crash on Rancho Bernardo Road on Jan. 6, 2019.

A driver was killed and another was hospitalized following a loud crash Monday night on Rancho Bernardo Road.

A 23-year-old woman in a pickup truck was headed east on Rancho Bernardo Road at around 6:30 pm. when a 71-year-old male driver making a left from Meandro Road pulled in front of her, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Medics gave the 71-year-old CPR at the scene before rushing him to a nearby hospital. SDPD later confirmed the man had died from his injuries.

The female driver was hospitalized with a broken tailbone.

A woman who lives near the crash told NBC 7 she knew exactly what happened as soon as she heard the sound.

She helped reunite a dog in the male driver's car with family members of his that came to the scene. She also said she's seen a number of crashes at the intersection in her seven years living there.

