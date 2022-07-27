Imperial Beach

Two Groups of 100+ Migrants Detained Near Imperial Beach After Crossing Border Illegally

In two separate incidents, officials say 224 people were detained for crossing into the United States near Imperial Beach.

By City News Service

A group of 101 migrants from five different countries were encountered on July 26th.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

More than 200 migrants were detained near Imperial Beach over the past week for allegedly attempting to enter the United States illegally, Border Patrol officials said Wednesday.

In two separate incidents, officials say 224 people were detained for crossing into the United States near Imperial Beach.

Smugglers are leading migrants through rough terrain or over a 30-foot wall, which, many times, results in injury or even death, reports NBC 7's Rigo Villalobos.

The first incident on Saturday involved 123 migrants who Border Patrol agents encountered at around 6:40 p.m., which officials said was the largest migrant group encountered locally since November, when 144 people were detained in Imperial Beach.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, 101 migrants were found inside a drainage tube at the international boundary. In Tuesday's incident, the Border Patrol said smugglers used a blow torch to cut through bars in the tube, which allowed the migrants to cross through.

Border Patrol officials said the migrants were citizens of 13 different countries, the majority of whom -- 183 people -- were from Brazil. The groups included 167 adults and 57 people who were traveling with their families.

Related Stories

US-Mexico border 19 hours ago

Change in Plans for New Border Wall Marks Victory for Friendship Park Along US-Mexico Border

Mexico Jul 12

Mexico Agrees to Invest $1.5B in ‘Smart' Border Technology

This article tagged under:

Imperial BeachU.S. Customs and Border ProtectionMigrants detained
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us