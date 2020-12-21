Two Drivers Killed in Crash at Escondido Intersection

An investigation was underway Monday into a two-vehicle collision at an Escondido intersection that killed both drivers.

The crash involving a 1990 Nissan 300ZX and a 2006 Volvo S40 occurred at 9:51 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Country Club Drive, according to Escondido police Lt. Kevin Toth.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to Toth, who said neither vehicle was carrying any passengers.

Toth said the 300ZX had been traveling south on Broadway and the Volvo was eastbound on Country Club Drive. Both cars collided upon entering the intersection, which is controlled by a traffic signal, sending both vehicles south on Broadway. It was unclear why had the right-of-way, he said.

Alan Riddle

The Nissan driver, a 20-year-old man, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Toth, who identified the other driver as a 42-year-old woman.

Both motorists were Escondido residents whose names were being withheld pending the completion of family notifications.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, police said.

Escondido traffic investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 760-839-4729 or anonymously at 760-743-8477.