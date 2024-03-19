Two arrested after gunfire heard around midnight in South Bay

Two people were arrested Monday night after gunfire was reportedly heard around midnight Tuesday near Otay Ranch.

The Chula Vista Police Department said that residents near the State-Route 125 toll road and Birch Road reported hearing sounds of "automatic gunfire."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the San Diego Police Department assisted in the search in the area with helicopters, CVPD said, when they spotted two separate vehicles leaving a nearby canyon.

CVPD said the first vehicle stopped was a 25-year-old from San Diego with a misdemeanor warrant who was found in possession of meth while being armed. He was arrested for multiple firearm-related charges, including carrying a concealed stolen firearm, assault weapon, machine gun and a large capacity magazine.

The second vehicle stopped was a 21-year-old woman from Chula Vista who was cited and released for unlawful transportation of a firearm and discharging a firearm in city limits, CVPD said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.