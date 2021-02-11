Two Adults, 1 Minor Hospitalized in Solana Beach Condo Fire

Two adults and a minor were hospitalized Wednesday evening when a fire broke out at a Solana Beach condo, according to authorities.

Firefighters received a call at about 8:40 p.m. of a fire in the area, according to Encinitas Fire Department Battalion Chief, Rob Ford. Although crews didn’t have a specific address immediately, they traveled to the general area and saw a column smoke.

As they followed the smoke, firefighters discovered a condo was ablaze and saw smoke coming out of the front door of a unit.

The condo was designed with a reverse layout, with the top floor made up of common areas like the kitchen and living room and the bedrooms in the level below. The fire was contained to a single unit and the top floor, Ford said.

Three of the home’s residents, two adults and a minor, were taken to Scripps La Jolla as a result of the blaze. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

As per standard protocol due to the victims’ injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb and arson team were called to assist in the investigation.

Ford described the incident as “not a significantly large fire” but added that the unit underwent a lot of smoke damage and some damage from the blaze. He added that the residence was “not inhabitable.”

It is unclear what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.