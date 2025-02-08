Two 7-Elevens in San Diego County robbed within 30 minutes of each other: SDPD

Two 7-Elevens in Encinitas and San Diego were robbed at gunpoint Saturday by three suspects who matched the same description, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 4 a.m. Saturday to reports of a robbery at 4080 Convoy St. in the neighborhood of Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the suspects were three males who fled the first location in a black four-door sedan. The store clerk described them as short and thin with medium complexions.

"About thirty minutes later a 7 Eleven in Encinitas was robbed by three males with guns who fled north in a black four-door sedan," the department reported.

It has not been confirmed that the robberies were connected but detectives were investigating. All three suspects were armed with handguns, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the suspects were at large.