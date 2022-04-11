Twinning And Winning: San Diego Padres Make Twin Brother History And Win A Game

Before Monday night's San Diego Padres game against the San Francisco Giants there was a little bit of Major League Baseball history. Twin brothers, Tyler Rogers of the Giants and Taylor Rogers of the Padres, exchanged lineup cards at home plate. It was the first time the 31 year-old relievers have faced each other in an MLB game. The Rogers are the 10th set of twin brothers to play in MLB.

Then they become just the 5th set of twin brothers to play in the same game.

Tyler Rogers came on in relief for the Giants in the 7th inning. Then Taylor Rogers came out of the Padres bullpen to pitch in the 9th inning, and earned the save.

While the relief pitchers made history, the Padres starting pitcher made news too.

The Padres string of super starts early this season from their pitchers continued Monday night in San Francisco, although this one came from an unlikely source.

After spending the previous 4 season in Japan, Padre pitcher Nick Martinez hadn't started a Major League Baseball game since 2017, but the first year Padre was marvelous on the mound. Martinez struck out the side in the 4th inning on just 12 pitches. For the game, Martinez pitched 5 innings, striking out 6 Giant batters and allowed just 1 run, but despite leaving the game with a 2-1 lead, he registered a no-decision.

The Padre bullpen couldn't hold the lead, in the 6th inning reliever Steven Wilson gave up 2 hits and a wild pitch that allowed Joc Pederson to score the tying run.

In the 7th inning, the Padres regained the lead when Manny Machado hit a ball back to the mound that was mishandled by pitcher Tyler Rogers, thus eliminating a potential inning ending double play, Machado was thrown at 1st base, but Ha-Seong Kim scored the go-ahead run giving the Padres a 3-2 lead.

in the bottom of the 7th, the Padres preserved the lead with some dandy defense. Left fielder Jurickson Profar wetn deep into the left-center gap, just shy of the 399 foot sign to rob Darin Ruf of a potential game tying RBI double with a sliding catch on the warning track.

