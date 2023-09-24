Turn up the fall heat: San Diego County warming up this week

San Diego County is expected to heat up a bit Sunday and into the week, with inland temperatures climbing to the 80s.

Good morning everyone! Here's a look at the high temperatures expected today. Highs will remain below average but it'll be up to 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. We hope you enjoy your day! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Sj1znx5ARM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 24, 2023

A strengthening high pressure over the southwestern United States will lead to a general warming trend through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Night and morning clouds will be confined to the coast and western valleys through Tuesday, the NWS said.

Sunday's coastal weather was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 71 to 74 degrees. Inland valleys were expected to range from 76 to 80, while the foothills could reach 85 degrees. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 78 to 87, and the deserts were predicted to reach around 98 degrees.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs near average for the coast and valleys, and up to 5 degrees above average for the mountains and deserts.

Monday and Tuesday conditions for downtown San Diego should be sunny in the afternoon with highs reaching about 75 degrees.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast called for a moderate rip current, with swells from 2 to 4 feet and water temperatures from 67 to 69.