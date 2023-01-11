Turn it Down: Pacific Beach's Flamingo Deck Has Liquor License Suspended Over Loud Speakers

Flamingo Deck, an "American, Italian-inspired bar and restaurant," as self-described on the bar's website, located in Pacific Beach, has been closed after violating the conditions of its liquor license.

According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), the bar on several occasions had speakers blasting outside of its designated zone, leading to an 18-day suspension of Flamingo Deck's liquor license. The bar can reopen on Jan. 21, per the agency.

The bar used "an amplifying system or device that was audible more than 25 feet outside the premises on several instances," ABC spokesperson Veronica Andrade said, adding "The licensee also failed to provide access to records, a violation of Business and Professions Code Sections 25616 and 25753."

Flamingo Deck agreed to a suspension on Dec. 12, 2022, for violating conditions of the license, which began just three days into the new year Andrade, a spokesperson for the state agency.

The establishment is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google, and the bar's website lists the restaurant as being closed for construction until Jan. 21. A pop-up alert on the bar's website and an Instagram post also says, "Re-adjusting our feathers... Temporarily Closed."

Flamingo Deck opened near the corner of Mission Blvd. and Pacific Beach Dr. in early 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bar now occupies the space previously held by the chain restaurant Tony Roma's, which changed its name to Beachtown BBQ in May 2016, prior to closing just six months later, the Voice of San Diego reported in Nov. 2016.

NBC 7 reached out directly to the Flamingo Deck, as well as WoodGroup, the company behind the bar, and did not receive a response.

The Flamingo Deck is just the latest popular San Diego bar to have its alcohol license suspended at the start of the new year. The cocktail bar Polite Provisions in North Park was shuttered just before Christmas for violating the conditions of their liquor license.