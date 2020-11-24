Turkey with a Side of Fire Weather: Gusty Winds, Low Humidity Increase Risk This Thanksgiving

Southern California will be getting a side of fire weather with their Thanksgiving meal this holiday as the region is met with gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity starting Thursday.

Thanksgiving night, winds are expected to ramp up into the 20 to 30 miles per hour range, with some gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Meanwhile, humidity will fall rapidly into the single digits. The combination has the potential to create dangerous fire-fueling conditions, forecasters say.

⚠️ FIRE WEATHER WATCH ⚠️



Starting Thanksgiving Day for Southern California. Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds, combined with critically low humidity, will result in high fire danger.



Prepare now - pack emergency kit, and bring flammable items indoors. #CAwx 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vuyqiYReTd — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 24, 2020

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for San Diego County's mountains, valleys and foothills from 9 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS urges those who live in fire-prone areas to be prepared for any potential evacuations with a fire bag and an evacuation plan. As soon as possible, clear brush that could spark wildfires away from homes. More tips can be found here.

Mike Lemeux, a Rancho San Diego resident, was not taking the immanent fire weather lightly and was trimming trees that were overgrowing his home Tuesday afternoon.

The trees were "just gonna be a firebomb on top of the house, you know. We decide it'd be a good idea to get rid of them," Lemeux said.

The Santa Ana winds coming from the east will be moderate to strong, mainly affecting San Diego's mountains and valleys. They will be at their strongest Thursday night and Friday morning before gradually decreasing throughout the weekend.

Wind conditions are likely to affect some who are heeding the California Department of Public Health's warning to take their Thanksgiving dinners outdoors in order to decrease the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Thomas Shoots said that also means that more people outside could mean more human-made fires.

"We know around the holidays there’s more potential for sparks just because people are outdoors -- whether they’re having a little campfire in their yard or their deep frying a turkey, whatever the case is, that potential is there," Shoots said.

FWIW, yes that means Thanksgiving Day will be WINDY for many of you (though not everywhere).



Bear that in mind if you have outdoor plans... #CAwx https://t.co/MK1BukRAPp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 24, 2020

Temperatures, on the other hand, won't begin to increase until Friday and will be relatively mild for this fire event. But the real concern for firefighters was dry brush and low humidity.

"We really look at the fuel, the grass, the brush how dry is that stuff, where the dew moisture is at," Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Thomas Shoots said.

"It has that potential again with the fuel still being dry," he added. "the brush and the grass still hasn’t got enough moisture."

Cal Fire is keeping their staffing at peak levels in case of a protentional wildfire. Shoots said fixed-wing planes, helicopters, bulldozers and hand crews and fire engines are staffed around the county this holiday weekend.

Fire agencies also have cameras stationed across the country to alert them to any potential wildfires at the first sign of smoke.

Shoots said residents can help, too, by calling 911 as soon as they see smoke or flames; don't reach for social media.

"Please don’t report stuff through social media. That’s what 911 is there for. Our dispatchers will help you get through."