Tuesday Storm to Bring High Winds, Rain, Light Snow to Parts of County

A small storm system with winds up to 45 mph is approaching San Diego and is expected on Tuesday, NBC 7's Sheena Parveen is forecasting

Parveen said San Diego will be getting rain and some wet mountain snow or a rain/snow mix in the second half of the day -- mountain residents won't see much accumulation. Winds will increase as the system moves in. with gusts near 45 mph in the mountains Tuesday night that may reach speeds of up to 30 mph for inland valleys.

There is a lingering chance of showers on Wednesday, mainly in the mountains and deserts, Parveen said, with the possibility of more rain Friday or Saturday.

San Diego Gas & Electric said on Monday that it "was monitoring weather conditions and is prepared for emergency response."

The threat of outages is always elevated during a high-wind event, of course, but even more so this time due to wet driving conditions. In fact, most outages during events like this are caused by drivers knocking out power poles and/or transformers due to wet roads, utility officials said.

If the power does go out, residents can get information by going to SDG&E's outage map.

The elements are also contributing to a high-surf advisory through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, with some sets near 8-10 feet in southern San Diego. High surf last week banged up the OB Pier last week, doing damage and closing the iconic structure until south-side railing repairs could be completed.

‘Hammered': Big Surf Damages OB Pier Again

