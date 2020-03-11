Tuberculosis Case Confirmed at Southwestern College, Others Possibly Exposed

Health officials in San Diego said people may have been exposed to tuberculosis after someone at Southwestern College tested positive for the disease, according to the County of San Diego Communications Office.

The County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) made the announcement on Tuesday and said the period of possible exposure at the school is from Sept. 10, 2019 to Feb. 21, 2020. It is unclear if the patient is a student, staff or faculty member on campus and authorities said the case is not related to previous exposures.

HHSA is working with college officials to notify those who were potentially exposed to TB. Free testing will be offered to those individuals on campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday and Friday and employees will be tested by Occupational Health.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that mainly target the lungs. Symptoms include persistent cough, fever, weight loss and night sweats. It is spread by airborne respiratory droplets like coughs or sneezes.

Anyone with questions about the potential exposure at the school is encouraged to call Southwestern Students Health Services at 619-482-6354 or the County Tuberculosis Control Program at 619-692-8621.