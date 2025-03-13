You can now use a California mobile driver's license at the San Diego Airport

Travelers with a California photo identification can add their mobile drivers license to their digital wallet on their mobile device and use it at any of the airport's TSA security checkpoints.

Travelers with a California issue photo identification can add their mobile driver's license or state ID to their digital wallet on a mobile device and use it at the airports various TSA security checkpoints.

San Diego Airport is now using Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) at TSA security checkpoints.

Here's how the new technology and process works. CAT-2 units have digital readers and a camera that takes a real-time photo of the traveler. Using facial matching technology, CAT-2 is able to compare the traveler's photo from the mobile driver's license against the in-person, real-time photo.

CAT-2 is also able to verify the traveler's information and the traveler is ticketed for travel that day. It also indicates the type of screening status the traveler is eligible for, as well as boarding and flight information.

All this can be done without the passenger needing to present a boarding pass or a physical identification.

"The identification process is the cornerstone of transportation security. Allowing travelers to utilize the mobile driver's license is another way we are embracing technology to enhance security and increase the efficiency of our operation," said TSA Federal Security Director at San Diego International Airport Kathleen Cannon.

TSA will continue to accept a physical identification if the traveler does not have a digital ID or do not want to use photo ID technology.

According to TSA, photos captured by CAT-2 are never stored or used for any purpose other than immediate identity identification.

California is one of 15 states that offer mobile drivers licenses that work with CAT-2 units.

To learn more about how to add your California driver's license to your digital wallet, click here.