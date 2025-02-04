Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico paused for 30 days

President Donald Trump announced he would be placing tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China shortly after taking office for his second term.

On Feb 3., 2025, however, he announced he would delay implementing the 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico for 30 days.

The announcement came after leaders from Canada and Mexico agreed to beef up security on the border.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on social media on Monday that his nation would be spending $1.3 billion on a plan to ramp up security on the U.S.-Canada border with new technology and additional resources.

Earlier in the day, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum posted on social media that she would be reinforcing the border it shares with the U.S. by sending 10,000 members of Mexico’s National Guard to its northern border.

The paused tariffs on the two nations could have had an impact on energy prices, cars, fresh produce, liquor and more.

“Where consumers would see a particularly big increase would be ... aspects with food and energy, because these are basically traded and consumed almost immediately,” University of Southern California professor Shon Hiatt told NBC 7 in a virtual interview.

Tariffs of 10% on Chinese good and materials are still set to go into effect on Tuesday, however.

China said it will contest the tariffs at the World Trade Organization.

“I don’t know whether the 10% is going to do anything," Hiatt said. "It’s a pretty low amount, and one of the reasons he did keep it low, I believe, is because we’re so dependent upon Chinese goods, right? So that’s where, within a month or two, we would see an increase of the prices of just about everything."

China holds unique options to retaliate; market experts are paying close attention to what happens next.

“They have other tools, such as limiting the export of rare earth metals and processed lithium, and other types that we need for our advanced economy, advanced manufacturing,” Hiatt said.