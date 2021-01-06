Trump Supporters Protesting in Front of Administration Building Amid Electoral College Vote

President Donald Trump supporters were seen lining the San Diego County Administration Building in downtown Wednesday as members of Congress meet to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Dozens of protesters gathered in the administration building waving American flags and holding signs saying, "Stop the steal" in opposition of the election results.
The National Guard and other federal agencies are being deployed to the U.S. Capitol after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building, the White House said.
One person, whom NBC News reports, is in critical condition, was shot inside the U.S. Capitol by a member of law enforcement, according to two law enforcement agencies.
Members of Congress were given gas masks and Vice President Mike Pence was taken to a secure location as chaos descended on the nation's capital during what is typically a routine part of a peaceful transfer of power.
Local members of congress like U.S. Representatives Mike Levin, Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters, and Congressman Juan Vargas have reported they are safe.