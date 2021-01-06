San Diego County

Trump Supporters Protesting in Front of Administration Building Amid Electoral College Vote

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the administration building waving American flags and holding signs saying, "Stop the steal."

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Trump Supporters County Admin
NBC 7

President Donald Trump supporters were seen lining the San Diego County Administration Building in downtown Wednesday as members of Congress meet to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Dozens of protesters gathered in the administration building waving American flags and holding signs saying, "Stop the steal" in opposition of the election results.

The National Guard and other federal agencies are being deployed to the U.S. Capitol after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building, the White House said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impact: 24+ Local Cases of COVID-19 Variant, 56 Deaths Reported

Business Jan 5

Macy's Is Shuttering 45 More Locations This Year, as Part of Its 3-Year Store Closure Plan

One person, whom NBC News reports, is in critical condition, was shot inside the U.S. Capitol by a member of law enforcement, according to two law enforcement agencies.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protesting the election results broke into the Senate chamber Wednesday, activating a lockdown for the U.S. Capitol building and curfew for Washington, D.C.

Members of Congress were given gas masks and Vice President Mike Pence was taken to a secure location as chaos descended on the nation's capital during what is typically a routine part of a peaceful transfer of power.

Live Updates: National Guard Deployed as Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol

Local members of congress like U.S. Representatives Mike Levin, Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters, and Congressman Juan Vargas have reported they are safe.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyPresident Donald TrumpElectoral CollegeCounty Administration Building
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us