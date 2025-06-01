Trump says U.S. will double steel tariffs to 50%

In a speech to U.S. steelworkers on Friday, President Donald Trump said he will increase tariffs on imported steel to 50%.

“We are going to be imposing a 25% increase. We’re going to bring it from 25% to 50%, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America,” Trump said.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The announcement was in Pennsylvania where along with speaking with steelworkers Pres. Trump signaled that he would clear a merger between U.S. steel and Japan’s Nippon.

The announcement of steeper tariffs on Steel comes almost two months after Pres. Trump rolled out widespread tariffs on nations and products.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Steel is used in a lot of things, for example, commercial and industrial construction, automobile manufacturing, appliances, equipment, things like that, and so if you increase tariffs to 50 percent, it's going to be more expensive than to import steel and it's going to drive up the cost of producing those products,” University of San Diego, Economics Professor, Alan Gin Ph.D. said.

The import duties are set to go into effect Jun 4.

Some of the Trump administration’s previously announced tariffs are tied up in the court system.

Recently, a federal trade court struck down President Trump’s worldwide reciprocal tariffs and ordered the administration to stop collecting them.