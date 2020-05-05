Trump Says Only Blue States Have Budget Woes; He Couldn’t Be More Wrong

Numerous Republican-led states are facing coronavirus-caused financial crises

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump thinks all the states that need Congress to provide emergency relief funding are "run by Democrats in every case" and he charged it's because they have been fiscally mismanaged.

That's not the case. Numerous Republican-led states are facing coronavirus-caused financial crises, just like the Democrats.

Less than 24 hours after conducting an interview with The New York Post in which Trump made those remarks, the president took off to visit a mask-making plant in Arizona — a Republican-led state that by its own projections could face a shortfall ranging from $600 million to $1.6 billion by the end of the next fiscal year.

Local

San Diego County 7 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: SD County Ready When Calif. Moves into ‘Phase 2’ Reopening: Fletcher

coronavirus pandemic 6 mins ago

Illumina to Donate $1M to San Diego Students, Frontline Workers

For the full story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us