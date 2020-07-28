daca

Trump Admin to Reject New DACA Applications During ‘Comprehensive' Review

The Trump administration would “limit the scope” of DACA while the administration reviews its legality, an official said

DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, denied the Trump administration's attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The White House announced Tuesday that the United States will take steps to wind down legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the country as children, often called “Dreamers,” while it conducts a legal review after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

A senior administration official said that despite the Supreme Court ruling, the White House still viewed the DACA program as illegal and that the court ruling left room for the administration to pursue other ways of ending the program.

The Trump administration would “limit the scope” of DACA while the administration reviews its legality, the official said.

