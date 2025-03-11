Trump admin sends UC San Diego warning letter over antisemitism claims

UC San Diego was among 60 colleges warned Monday by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights of "potential enforcement actions" if they failed to uphold Title VI of the Civil Rights Act in regard to Jewish students.

The letters from Education Secretary Linda McMahon informed the colleges of their need to fulfill their obligations under the Civil Rights Act, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities.

Title VI makes it illegal to discriminate "on the basis of race, color, and national origin" in any activities that get federal funding. National origin includes shared Jewish ancestry.

UC San Diego is among 55 universities "under investigation or monitoring in response to complaints filed with OCR," the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, a statement said.

There was no immediate response to an email sent by City News Service after the close of customary business hours to UC San Diego seeking comment.

The Department of Education also warned that funding could be affected if higher learning institutions fail to uphold anti-discrimination laws.

"The department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement.

In February, President Donald Trump also signed an order calling for aggressive action to fight anti-Jewish bias on campuses, including the deportation of foreign students who have participated in pro-Palestinian protests. The order drew backlash from civil rights groups who said it violated First Amendment rights that protect political speech.

UC San Diego was the site of a pro-Palestinian encampment last spring that led to the arrest of dozens of protesters. Similar protests were held at college campuses across the U.S., including at Columbia University and UC Berkeley, which were among five campuses subject to investigations by the Trump administration.

The president's push to crack down on students protesting the war in Gaza has sparked a new wave of protests. Hundreds gathered in New York City on Monday to demand the release of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents over the weekend.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the arrest, saying it was a result of Trump’s executive orders prohibiting antisemitism. Khalil’s arrest is the first publicly known deportation effort under Trump’s promised crackdown. He has not been formally charged with a crime.

NBC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.