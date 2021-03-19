San Diego

Truck Smashes Into City Heights Store Front

By Rafael Avitabile

A pickup truck broadsided in a City Heights intersection barreled into a market storefront Friday afternoon.

San Diego police said the small Toyota pickup was trying to beat a yellow light eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard when a larger truck Chevy truck making a left turn onto eastbound El Cajon Boulevard hit the Toyota's driver side.

The driver of Toyota lost control following the collision, then went over the median and crashed on the other side of the road. Luckily, it didn't hit any westbound vehicles.

Investigators say the Toyota hit a pole then smashed into Zewe Market next door to a Chevron gas station. A city engineer responded to the scene and was examining the damage to the store.

Some people in nearby buildings were evacuated, according to SDPD.

The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Chevy was uninjured.

