Fashion Valley Mall

WATCH: Truck Overturns, Dumping Tons of Dirt on Road Near Fashion Valley Mall

San Diego police are considering whether to issue a SigAlert for Friars Road.

By Eric S. Page

Holiday shopping just got a little harder for folks using Friars Road on Tuesday.

A big rig hauling a load of dirt near Fashion Valley Mall tipped over shortly before 3 p.m., dumping between 10-35 tons of soil onto the roadway near the entrance to state Route 163, according to a San Diego police official.

While authorities await clean up crews and a tow truck to upright the vehicle, officials are evaluating whether to issue a SigAlert.

Sky Ranger 7 flying overhead showed the tipped truck blocking the eastbound lanes to turn onto state Route 163 north. It appeared that the vehicle had been heading west and was taking a left onto the ramp at too high a rate of speed and flipped over as a result.

This article tagged under:

Fashion Valley MallFriars Road
