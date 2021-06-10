OCEANSIDE

Truck Driver Shot in Oceanside: PD

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Getty Images

A shooting investigation is underway in Oceanside after authorities found a truck driver with at least one gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Oceanside police said officers responded to a shooting at about 8:15 p.m. at 1401 S. Coast Highway, where a man was found with injuries to his abdomen. The wounded truck driver was flown via air ambulance to Scripps La Jolla.

Authorities said the victim’s condition is unclear and added that he lost a significant amount of blood. He was, however, conscious and breathing when officers responded to the call.

A man and woman who left the area southbound were deemed as suspects, Oceanside police said. They are believed to be transients.

Wednesday night’s shooting is not related to the deadly shooting that was reported earlier that day, when a man was found shot and killed near a park in Oceanside.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

