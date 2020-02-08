Truck Driver Arrested After Death of Motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in Oceanside after colliding with a truck whose driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, police said.

The accident happened at about 1:34 p.m. when a man riding a motorcycle

westbound on Oceanside Boulevard collided with a truck pulling a 15-foot trailer, according to Lt. Ignacio Lopez of the Oceanside Police Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez said. His

identity was not immediately available.

The truck driver, Ronald Estes, 64, was arrested and jailed on suspicion

of vehicular manslaughter after officers determined he allegedly tried to make a left-hand turn onto Oceanside Boulevard from a driveway where a right-turn-only sign was posted, according to police Public Information Officer Tom Bussey.

Oceanside Boulevard from Rancho Del Oro to El Camino Real was shut down to allow officers to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.