Truck Catches Fire on I-5 in Del Mar

A tree-trimming truck caught on fire alongside Interstate 5 in the Del Mar area during Monday's morning commute and threatened nearby hillside, according to California Highway Patrol communications.

The truck caught on fire sometime before 7:30 a.m. on southbound I-5 just north of Del Mar Heights Road. A thick, dark plume of smoke was rising above the freeway and a truck could be seen fully engulfed in flames.

At one point, San Diego police told CHP that the fire was spreading to the nearby hillside. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to put out the fire.

The driver was outside of his truck but it was unclear if the driver faced any injuries.

The truck was pulled over on the side of the freeway. The incident temporarily closed the off-ramp to Del Mar Heights Road but it was reopened before 9 a.m.

No other information was available.