Tropical storm near Baja California bringing humidity to San Diego

San Diegans get ready for some humidity and chances of rain this weekend as a tropical storm is making its way north through the Pacific.

Tropical Storm Alvin, which is south of Baja California, Mexico, will die out soon as it moves north, but the tropical moisture from it will impact our area over the weekend, said NBC 7's chief meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, especially inland, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

For the weekend, we can expect some humidity as an upper-level low spinning off Baja will pull up some tropical moisture. NBC 7 Meteorologist Greg Bledose said that although Saturday may feel slightly more humid, the majority of the moisture is on track to arrive Sunday with some shower chances. Shower chances are still 20 to 30% for areas west of the mountains and closer to 50% for the mountains.

Next week we stay dry with temperatures closer to normal for this time of the year, Parveen said.