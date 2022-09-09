Tropical Storm Kay Brings High Wind, Rain to San Diego

A hurricane that made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday has downgraded to a tropical storm that is taking aim for San Diego County.

Heavy winds and buckets of rain will impact the region as Tropical Storm Kay moves into the county. Coastal and inland areas of the county could see about half an inch to an inch of rain, while mountains and deserts have the potential to see more than 2 inches of rain – a welcomed and much-needed event during California’s drought.

Most of the rain will begin to creep into the region after 8 a.m., which could impact the morning commute for some.

“This morning, we’ll start to see a lot of this rain moving in throughout the day and even into tonight” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the majority of the day, winds will be 35 to 45 mph for the coast and inland valleys, but some isolated gusts could be up to 60 mph. For the foothills and mountains, some isolated winds could be over 70 mph.

“Expect very gusty conditions,” Parveen warned.

Tropical Storm Kay triggered the following alerts from the National Weather Service:

Flood watch for mountains and deserts for Friday and Saturday

High wind warning for the coast and inland valleys for Friday

Beach hazard for the coast for Friday through Sunday

The storm will continue to deliver the chance of rain on Saturday.