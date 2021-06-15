torrey pines

Trophy Time At Torrey: Defending Champion Bryson DeChambeau Returns U.S. Open Trophy

Following tradition, Bryson DeChambeau turned in his 2020 U.S. Open Championship trophy prior to the start of the 2021 tournament, but he already wants it back.

By Todd Strain

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States kisses the championship trophy in celebration after winning the 120th U.S. Open Championship on Sept. 20, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The U.S. Championship Trophy doesn't have a fancy name like Lord Stanley's Cup or the Claret Jug, it's simply called "The U.S. Open Championship Trophy."

Whichever golfer wins the U.S. Open Championship gets to keep the 18 inch, 8.5 pound sterling silver trophy for a year, before returning it prior to the start of the next U.S. Open.

This week, 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau rolled into Torrey Pines with the trophy in tow. In an official tournament tent, DeChambeau unlocked a large travel case and pulled out the trophy. The defending champ carefully but the trophy lid on and gave the trophy one final kiss before reminding everyone he returned the trophy in good shape.

"I bring it back in good shape. No dings, no dents, so that's what I was proud about," said DeChambeau.

So what did DeChambeau do with the trophy for the past year? Anything memorable?

"I took it to the Bahamas. We took pictures on the beach with the trophy. Definitely had some fun with it, definitely places that were safe."

DeChambeau also took the trophy back to his home town and his high school, Clovis East High School in Fresno.

"It's just fun bringing it back to places where you grew up and to people who meant so much to you. They've given everything they have to help me succeed and to be able to give back is pretty cool."

Even though DeChambeau turned in the trophy his plan is to get it back before leaving Torrey Pines.

"Hopefully, I can take the trophy back again this week."

