Trophy Time At Torrey: Defending Champion Bryson DeChambeau Returns U.S. Open Trophy

The U.S. Championship Trophy doesn't have a fancy name like Lord Stanley's Cup or the Claret Jug, it's simply called "The U.S. Open Championship Trophy."

Whichever golfer wins the U.S. Open Championship gets to keep the 18 inch, 8.5 pound sterling silver trophy for a year, before returning it prior to the start of the next U.S. Open.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This week, 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau rolled into Torrey Pines with the trophy in tow. In an official tournament tent, DeChambeau unlocked a large travel case and pulled out the trophy. The defending champ carefully but the trophy lid on and gave the trophy one final kiss before reminding everyone he returned the trophy in good shape.

"I bring it back in good shape. No dings, no dents, so that's what I was proud about," said DeChambeau.

So what did DeChambeau do with the trophy for the past year? Anything memorable?

"I took it to the Bahamas. We took pictures on the beach with the trophy. Definitely had some fun with it, definitely places that were safe."

What did Defending @usopengolf champ @b_dechambeau do w trophy for the past year? He took it to the Bahamas, back to his high school & hometown, lots of great memories. More on the champ & the trophy 4pm @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/rXbrkjlsyo — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) June 15, 2021

DeChambeau also took the trophy back to his home town and his high school, Clovis East High School in Fresno.

"It's just fun bringing it back to places where you grew up and to people who meant so much to you. They've given everything they have to help me succeed and to be able to give back is pretty cool."

Even though DeChambeau turned in the trophy his plan is to get it back before leaving Torrey Pines.

"Hopefully, I can take the trophy back again this week."