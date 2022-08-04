forecast

Triple Whammy Weather: Flood Watch, Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain in Store for Parts of San Diego County

A flood watch for the mountains and deserts will go into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday

By NBC 7 Staff and City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Monsoonal moisture is bringing a triple whammy weather event to parts of San Diego County that includes thunderstorms, flooding and the possibility of hail.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for mountains and deserts that will go into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday. Impacted areas should brace for excessive runoff from rain that can result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

“We will expect some thunderstorms in these areas and some of them could be producing pretty heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding and potentially even hail in these spots,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

While buckets of rain pour over the mountains, there’s a possibility that wet weather could make its way into the foothills, inland valleys and even the coast as showers. Parveen said a chance for such showers is low, though.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The chance, again, is very small there and that’s going to last into tonight,” she said.

A mix of sun and clouds is in store for the rest of the county.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

forecastSan Diego CountyweatherrainMonsoon
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us