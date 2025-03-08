Tribal leaders in San Diego County uncertain about effects of federal cuts

The federal budget freezes, cuts and side-steps have been a rollercoaster ride for state and local governments, nonprofits and individuals. It’s also created a lot of uncertainty for San Diego County’s indigenous tribes.

“It's pretty up in the air,” Keely Linton, president of the Business Development Corporation for the Mesa Grande Band of Mission Indians, told NBC 7.

Linton says most of a tribe’s funding comes from the federal government. It covers things like Medicaid, health and mental health programs, and public safety.

But many indigenous tribal leaders across the country don't know what their budget will look like tomorrow, next week or next month, according to Linton.

“I am angry,” Linton said. “These are our tax dollars.”

Linton is also the executive director for the Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition. They care for victims of domestic violence by finding them safe places to live, offering services and counseling.

“Oftentimes, it's lifesaving,” she sighed.

She said their funding disappeared in January when federal grants were frozen. Those grants were eventually unfrozen, but Linton was rattled.

“It's also scary because I don't have answers for the clients that we serve,” she said. “If tribes are no longer funded, all of our shelters will close.”

Linton said her nonprofit’s budget and the Mesa Grande budget are hanging on President Donald Trump’s executive orders and the federal budget.

“That is frustrating to know that can just be taken out without even input from us," she said.

She said they’re writing letters and engaging their Congressional representatives to try to rid themselves of that uncertainty.