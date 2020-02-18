Trial Begins for SDFD Employee Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Minor

A trial began Tuesday for the former San Diego Fire-Rescue Department employee facing a slew of charges due to alleged sex crimes against a 17-year-old girl whom he knew since she was a young child.

Justin Curtis Price, an engineer/paramedic who was with the department for 10 years, was scheduled to appear at the San Diego Central Courthouse on Tuesday for his trial.

He pleaded not guilty last year to charges of oral copulation with a person under 18, sex with a minor and sex with a foreign object. The last charge involves a victim who was at the time incapable, because of a mental disorder or developmental or physical disability, according to the criminal code on the booking information.

A local firefighter was put on unpaid leave as allegations of a sex crime involving a minor surfaced. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda has more on a similar charge the man’s uncle had.

Prosecutors said the alleged crimes all happened on the same day.

"As Fire Chief of the City of San Diego, I strongly condemn the alleged behavior and will not tolerate any actions that compromise the high standards required of all Fire Department employees," San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said in 2019 in a written statement.

Following his arrest, Price was placed on unpaid leave with the department.

The defendant was released on $100,000 bond after his not guilty plea last year. He was ordered to stay away from the victim and his own wife, who filed for divorce as a result of his arrest.

If convicted on all charges, Price faces five years in prison.