Travis Barker Is Back in the Saddle

Well, it's been a whirlwind year for Travis Barker. After a car accident in July led to some nasty medical complications -- not least of which were blood clots in his arms -- for the "famous" Blink-182 drummer, Barker had to stop performing until his doctors cleared him.

Unfortunately, of course, that meant Blink-182 had to cancel a number of their shows, including their Kings of the Weekend Las Vegas residency.

Now, according to some brief Instagram posts from both Blink-182's profile and also Barker's own profile, the influential pop-punk drummer and Famous Stars and Straps founder is all good to get back behind the kit.

While the one-time San Diegans don't have any hometown shows scheduled at the moment, you can always take a quick Vegas road trip to see them at the Palms.

Blink fans are just glad to have you back, Trav.

Rutger Ansley Rosenborg has been an Associate Editor at NBC SoundDiego since 2016. Find out more here, or contact him here.